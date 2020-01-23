Images of an intriguing new smartphone have emerged online − here’s our first look at what could be the new Huawei P40 Pro.

The images of the device were posted on Weibo by Digital Chat (and have since been deleted), with an unidentified person spotted wielding it on public transport (via GSMArena).

It looks like it could well be the Huawei P40 Pro flagship smartphone, expected to be released in March 2020. The first image shows off the “waterfall” screen, which curves at the sides just like the Huawei P30 Pro and the Huawei Mate 30 Pro.

It appears that, for the first time in the series, there’s a holepunch selfie camera in the left corner of the screen, rather than a teardrop notch.

The second image shows the thick case of the device, with cameras obscured so that, unfortunately, we can’t get a closer look at the array of snappers it’s set to boast.

But in case you’re feeling short-changed by the unrevealing image of the rear of the phone, there’s potentially some good news because a Twitter leaker has revealed this device design.

The tweet below, from prolific tipster Evan Blass, shows off a Huawei device that appears to have a total of four camera sensors (most likely a main wide angle snapper along with a telephoto lens, ultrawide camera, and Time of Flight sensor), and it’s available in a distinctive light green colour.

While rumours of potential specifications have been fairly thin on the ground up to this point, we’ve nonetheless composed a wishlist of what we’ve like to see in the new device once it arrives.

Top of that list is a solution to the software issue that’s seen Huawei phones deprived of access to Google apps and services, and tweaks to the user interface wouldn’t go amiss either.

Secondly, we’d like to see improvements made to the screen, such as a sharper resolution and a higher display refresh rate. We’re looking forward to seeing whether Huawei has taken those suggestions on board by the time of release.

