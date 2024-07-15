Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The HomePod mini is back in black and never looked better

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple has launched a new colour variation for the HomePod mini smart speaker, introducing a new midnight hue.

The new colour, which goes on sale on July 17, is also unique because it’s made from 100% recycled mesh as opoposed to 90% on the existing models.

The Apple iPad Air M1 is $200 off

The Apple iPad Air M1 is $200 off

Apple’s iPad Air M1 is $200 off right now. Usually it’s $599, but you can grab it for $399 over at Best Buy

  • Best Buy
  • Was $599
  • Now $399
View Deal

If the midnight shade looks familiar it’s because it’s not all that different to the space gray variant it replaces in the line-up. In fact, you might not be able to tell the difference at all. You’ll still be able to get the HomePod Mini in fetching yellow, organge, blue and white.

Switching the colour – even if in name rather than actual hue – also ensures a little more consistency across Apple’s product lines where ‘midnight’ is more commonly used. We’re big fans of the HomePod mini here at Trusted Reviews. Our reviewer says it sounds incredible despite its compact size, has a great price point and offers decent voice control.

It’s considered a great option for people already in the Apple ecosysterm as the voice commands are mostly in-tune with Apple’s own services – like Apple Music.

Our reviewer concluded: “A speaker this size just shouldn’t sound as good as the Apple HomePod mini does. With poise and balance, this speaker can handle everything you throw at it, delivering impressive room-filling volume, too. It’s a decent smart speaker, too, controlling anything in your Home app with ease, while the new Thread hub lets you attach some smart peripherals directly.”

The new version of the HomePod mini can be ordered now for £99 and it’s available in Apple stores and elsewhere from Wednesday.

You might like…

Apple HomePod 2 vs HomePod Mini: Which speaker should you get?

Apple HomePod 2 vs HomePod Mini: Which speaker should you get?

Kob Monney 1 year ago
Apple HomePod Mini vs Google Nest Mini: 4 key things to know

Apple HomePod Mini vs Google Nest Mini: 4 key things to know

Thomas Deehan 4 years ago
Apple HomePod Mini vs Amazon Echo Dot: Which is better?

Apple HomePod Mini vs Amazon Echo Dot: Which is better?

Ryan Jones 4 years ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words