The HomePod mini is back in black and never looked better

Apple has launched a new colour variation for the HomePod mini smart speaker, introducing a new midnight hue.

The new colour, which goes on sale on July 17, is also unique because it’s made from 100% recycled mesh as opoposed to 90% on the existing models.

The Apple iPad Air M1 is $200 off Apple’s iPad Air M1 is $200 off right now. Usually it’s $599, but you can grab it for $399 over at Best Buy Best Buy

Was $599

Now $399 View Deal

If the midnight shade looks familiar it’s because it’s not all that different to the space gray variant it replaces in the line-up. In fact, you might not be able to tell the difference at all. You’ll still be able to get the HomePod Mini in fetching yellow, organge, blue and white.

Switching the colour – even if in name rather than actual hue – also ensures a little more consistency across Apple’s product lines where ‘midnight’ is more commonly used. We’re big fans of the HomePod mini here at Trusted Reviews. Our reviewer says it sounds incredible despite its compact size, has a great price point and offers decent voice control.

It’s considered a great option for people already in the Apple ecosysterm as the voice commands are mostly in-tune with Apple’s own services – like Apple Music.

Our reviewer concluded: “A speaker this size just shouldn’t sound as good as the Apple HomePod mini does. With poise and balance, this speaker can handle everything you throw at it, delivering impressive room-filling volume, too. It’s a decent smart speaker, too, controlling anything in your Home app with ease, while the new Thread hub lets you attach some smart peripherals directly.”

The new version of the HomePod mini can be ordered now for £99 and it’s available in Apple stores and elsewhere from Wednesday.