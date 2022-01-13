 large image

The Hitman trilogy is coming to Game Pass this month

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Any fans of the stealth game genre might be pleased to learn that all three Hitman games will be coming to Xbox Game Pass.

Mark your calendars for January 20, as all three games in the World of Assassination series will be making their way to Microsoft’s gaming service.

Announced as part of the company’s Year Two content reveal for Hitman 3, anyone with an ongoing Game Pass subscription can enjoy the trilogy on Xbox and PC at no extra cost.

If you’ve yet to sign up to Game Pass, Microsoft currently offers the first month for just £1 to new users, which is a bit of a steal if you’ve been waiting to bag all three games on the cheap.

You also have the option of buying the new Hitman trilogy outright from January 20 on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/Series S, and via the Epic Games Store and Steam. This is the first time that gamers will be able to step into Agent 47’s final adventure on Steam, as the game was previously listed as an Epic Games Store exclusive.

You can watch the reveal announcement video just below.

And it’s not just the trilogy coming to Game Pass that’s interesting, developer IO Interactive is making big announcements about the future of Hitman 3 as it comes into its second year.

The video goes on to describe plans for Hitman VR for the PC, a new single-player mode called Hitman Freelancer, and a couple of technical improvements thrown in for good measure. These features included ray tracing, XeSS and variable rate shading for an even better experience while you play.

With the Hitman trilogy coming to its long library of titles, will you be signing up to Game Pass if you haven’t already? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Facebook and Twitter.

Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
