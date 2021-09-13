There isn’t much known about the GoPro Hero 10 Black, but a recent leak has revealed the expected price for the new camera.

There has already been a few leaks and rumours on the GoPro Hero 10 Black, but we haven’t heard anything on the price of the new action camera until now.

As reported by WinFuture, the GoPro Hero 10 Black will retail for €540, which would make it £460 over here in the UK by doing a standard conversion, and $640 in the US.

Looking back at the Hero 9 Black from last year, its launch price was just £429.99, so it seems like this years model will be more expensive.

There were a few other rumours reported alongside the price leak; it seems that the Hero 10 Black will be powered by a new chipset, the GP2, which has been reported to be twice as powerful than the chipset in the Hero 9 Black.

An improved chipset should mean that the video will be improved, specifically in lower-light, as well as improved image stabilisation. The increase in price may be related to these upgrades.

There also might be a new lens cover for the camera with a water repellent coating that will help minimise reflections, which will make this a better camera when filming in high-lighting situations or underwater.

Looking back to WinFuture, it was claimed that the action camera will run faster, with the touch controls and shutter release button operating quicker than its predecessor.

Plus, the camera should run at a faster refresh rate than what we’ve seen before from the Hero Black series, which should make for a smoother experience when filming.

Moreover, the GoPro Hero 10 Black should actually be lighter weight, sitting at 153g instead of the Hero 9 Black’s 480g, so it should be a better portable camera for anyone on the go, if the rumours are true.

Feel free to check out everything we currently know about the GoPro Hero 10 Black using the link prior, and make sure to bookmark that page to stay in the loop, as we’ll be updating it whenever new information comes out.