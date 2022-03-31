The GoPro Hero 10 Black Creator Edition triples the camera’s battery life

GoPro has announced a Creator Edition of its Hero 10 Black action camera, complete with a new battery and remote control grip at its base.

The Hero 10 Black Creator Edition comes with GoPro’s Media Mode directional mic and Light Mod four-level LED lighting in the box, but the biggest addition here is the new Volta battery grip.

The standalone accessory packs a 4900 mAh battery, which works alongside the 1720 mAh one in the camera to triple its battery life. This means you can shoot over four hours of 5.3K footage at 30 frames per second – or even longer at lower resolutions – with the grip attached.

The grip includes integrated buttons, so you can control the Hero 10 Black one handed while using it, and it also functions as a wireless remote when detached, snapping pics from up to 98ft away.

The grip also features a set of tripod legs built-in, which you can flip out for time lapses or other situations in which you need it to remain still.

Volta is rain and snow-resistant and 35% of its plastic parts are built from recycled materials. The grip works with the Hero 9 Black and the 10 Black and can be used to charge pretty much any USB-C compatible device.

“HERO10 Creator Edition is like having Hollywood in your hand. It’s the perfect setup for recording professional-quality video when vlogging, filmmaking or even live streaming”, said GoPro CEO and founder Nicholas Woodman.

“Leave the extra batteries and gear behind, all you need is the Creator Edition and you can create cinematic magic—all day long. You’ll have to recharge and refuel yourself before you even think about recharging your GoPro”.

The GoPro Hero 10 Black Creator Edition comes with the Hero 10 Black camera, the Volta grip, the Media Mod and the Light Mod.

The set is available today at £759.95, or £558.46 for GoPro subscribers. For a limited time, new subscribers will also be able to combine this price with a Hero 10 Black promo and get the Creator Edition for £508.45.

If you already have a GoPro and are interested in picking up Volta alone, the grip will cost you £119.99, or £83.99 with a GoPro subscription.