The Google Stadia library is about to get bigger

Three new Ubisoft games are headed to Google Stadia soon, giving early adopters of the streaming service a rare glimmer of good news.

There’s a popular shooter, an adreline-fulled racing game and a board game, all set to appear in the Stadia store soon.

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is first up, offering players the chance to shoot their way through a dystopian version of Washington DC and New York. Meanwhile The Crew 2 will offer Stadia players their high-speed racing fix and the ever popular board-game experience, Monopoly, is also soon to be available on the Stadia store.

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

Coming to Stadia store March 25, The Division 2 follows in the footsteps of the original The Division title, opening up a grim America of the not-too-distant future for players to explore and battle their way through.

This time it’s Washington DC, instead of New York, but the formula remains the same and slightly improves on its predecessor. Also, brand new DLC content’ Warlords of New York, will allow players to return to Manhattan.

Our reviewer was impressed with the title when it released back in 2019, giving it a four star rating. He wrote: “For my money, The Division 2 is the best of the shooter genre. Anthem might be shinier, Destiny might have more going on, but The Division 2 combines challenge, gameplay and a compelling / simple progression system into one bundle.”

The Crew 2

Coming to Stadia store March 25, The Crew 2 is an ambitious racing title. It invites players to drive, fly and climb across a miniaturised USA, packing plenty of content, but lacking depth and character.

Our reviewer, Jade King, gave the racer three stars. She wrote: “The Crew 2’s evident ambition to encompass cars, planes and boats into a seamless sporting experience is admirable, but constantly undermined by the bland, unattractive shell in which it’s contained.

“Ivory Tower’s rendition of the United States is bereft of personality, reminiscent of a ghostly spectre that does nothing to implement the nation’s bustling culture into a racer that’s in desperate need of some identity.”

Monopoly

You’re familiar with this one, right? Monopoly is one of the world’s most popular board games and soon you’ll be able to play it on Stadia. It will go live on the store on April 28.

Building your property empire and out-doing all the competition is the order of the day. Take a look at the video below to get a flavour of the game…

