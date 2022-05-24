 large image

‘Gollum’ finally has a precious release date for PC and console

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

September 2022 is shaping up as a massive month for fans of The Lord of the Rings universe, following the news Daedalic’s Gollum game will officially launch on September 1.

If you’re thinking “yeah right, mate! You’ll be telling us about the delay a month from now” well, we can hardly blame you. However, this game’s already had a lengthy delay and we’re pretty confident it’s actually coming this time around.

The developer even acknowledged the previous delays, which date back into last year, with a winking emoji when telling excited fans to mark their calendars.

The company says: “After losing your precious, sneak and climb throughout Middle-earth as the iconic Gollum, choosing to either help him or Sméagol along the way… The Lord of the Rings: Gollum releases on September 1st on all major platforms!

All the major platforms isn’t the whole truth though. The release for Nintendo Switch won’t happen until later in the year.

Today’s news also zeroes in on the timeline; the largely untold events between The Hobbit – when Bilbo robbed the ring from Gollum – and the beginning of the Lord of the Rings.

The premise sounds fascinating in that gamers will be able to choose between the two sides of Gollum’s character, carefully balancing his psyche and using it to your advantage.

“The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is a story-driven action adventure,” the synopsis reads. “Take on a perilous journey as Gollum, chasing the only thing that is precious to him. Gollum is skillful and cunning, but also torn by his split personality. One mind, two egos – you decide!”

We also know there’ll be visits to some of the most iconic locations in the Tolkien universe, while we’ve already been informed familiar characters like Gandalf will be along for the ride.

Accompanying today’s release date news is what could be a final cinematic trailer. Still no more gameplay footage to enjoy yet, but perhaps we’ll see that as we ramp up for launch during the summer months.

As we mentioned in the introduction, September is shaping up as a great month for Tolkien fans, with the Amazon Prime show The Rings of Power commencing streaming just a day after Gollum rocks up, on September 2.

