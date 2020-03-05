Ghost of Tsushima release date unveiled alongside stunning new trailer

Ghost of Tsushima is one of the most-anticipated released of 2020 so far. Now, we finally know when the game will be released and there’s a brand new trailer.

Gamers don’t have too long to wait for the PS4 exclusive – Ghost of Tsushima is out on June 26, the developers at Sucker Punch said in a new blog post.

We’ve already seen a cinematic trailer and some amazing gameplay footage, but this latest announcement came with another titbit of the game. This time it’s the story trailer. Take a look below…

It shows Jin, the game’s central character progressing from a young samurai in training to a world-weary, battle-hardened expert killer. It looks amazing too, mixing in-game footage and cutscenes to make Ghost of Tsushima look more tantalising than ever.

The story sees Jin tasked with defending his island from an invading Mongolian army. As Jin’s mentors are seemingly killed early in the story, he then faces the decision of whether to progress as a samurai, or abandon the teachings of his elders and defeat the Mongols using any means – and tactics – necessary.

With the next generation of consoles bearing down on us and set to be released in time for “holiday 2020”, Ghost of Tsushima looks like a bridging title that will show off the real full capacity of the PS4. Prepare to be impressed by your current-gen consoles before the next generation arrives to take over.

It’s a PS4 exclusive, of course, but we’re expecting that the PS5 will offer backwards compatibility. That will be important for a game like this, released so late in the life-cycle of the PS4.

Trusted Reviews’ gaming writer, Jade King, had a chance to go through the Ghost of Tsushima demo with a developer, getting a deeper look at the game. For information on this and everything else you need to know about the game, take a look at our Ghost of Tsushima hub.

