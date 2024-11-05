The genuinely useful iOS 18.2 features, might not be Apple Intelligence

Yesterday we brought word of a new Apple AirTag feature coming in iOS 18.2 that could make finding lost luggage a lot easier.

Now we’re getting word of a potential new battery feature that could give users a better idea of how long it’ll take to fully replenish their battery when they’re in a pinch for time.

Code spotted by 9to5Mac within the iOS 18.2 beta 2 today suggests iPhone owners could receive an estimate time to recharge the phone when they plug it, based upon the power being supplied to the device by the charger.

The code spotted within a new framework called “BatteryIntelligence” could also give users the option to receive an alert when the phone has received the requisite charge, be that an intended 80% or higher.

This is a feature that has existed for Mac users since time immemorial, so it would be genuinely useful if Apple were to introduce this in iOS 18.2, which is due to roll out to consumers in early December. However, it remains far from certain Apple will launch this feature within iOS 18.2 as it might be saved for a later date

Apple has already added new battery features in iOS 18, enabling users to limit the maximum charge of the handset from 80% in 5% increments right up to 95%. That’ll preserve the long term health of the battery.

As well as the “Share Item Location” tool, which will make it easier to get help finding a lost item by sharing its location with an airline or trusted person, with iOS 18.2, Apple is expected to roll out a few new Apple Intelligence features and a new Mail app.

Those include the arrival of generative AI tools like Genmoji, the wider Image Playground, Visual Intelligence tools and the potential to integrate ChatGPT within Siri.