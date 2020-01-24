The Galaxy Z Flip will have a side mounted fingerprint scanner and tiny front screen

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip – née Bloom – has had more of its secrets revealed ahead of its big launch next month.

XDA Developers’ Max Weinbach has heard a number of interesting things about the upcoming foldable phone, which tweeting out yesterday.

The first interesting tidbit is that while there is a screen on the front of the clamshell when closed, it’s not one you’ll be using to browse the internet in Chrome. The source says it’s only 0.1-inch in size, although Weinbach went on to add that he imagines this is a typo for 1-inch.

0.1-inch or 1-inch, it’s still a small screen. The idea is that it’ll just be used to show pertinent information like charging speeds and current battery. Rather neatly, “it will also work as a viewfinder for the camera, so you can use the better rear camera for selfies.”

Elsewhere, the handset will apparently have a capacitive fingerprint scanner on the side of the phone, rather than anything under the folding screen. Said screen, by the way, will use “Samsung Ultra Thin Glass” with a crease, and it’ll be a dynamic AMOLED number.

The phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, and Weinbach says that both wireless charging and reverse wireless charging are supported. Said battery will be either 3300mAh or 3500mAh according to a previous leak from Ishan Agarwal, who also reports the phone will ship in black or purple.

Given these two independent leaks seem to match up rather well, there’s no reason to doubt them particularly, but they still remain rumours for now.

The good news is that there’s not too long to wait before they’re proved or disproved, with the handset likely to be unveiled at Samsung’s next Unpacked event, which is scheduled for February 11 in San Francisco.

