The Galaxy Watch 5 could kill a beloved feature and we’re asking ‘why?’

Samsung is reportedly planning on ditching the Classic model for the forthcoming Galaxy Watch 5, according to reports on Friday.

A SamMobile report brings news that could send shivers down the spine of fans of the range; the rotating bezel feature might be on death row too.

The report says it isn’t clear whether the Galaxy Watch 5 and rumoured Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will include the long time favourite feature will survive into the next generation.

Samsung’s rotating bezel is a signature feature for the range and a nice way for the company to distinguish its Wear OS devices from the Apple Watch. However, it may be no more.

The report says Samsung may still launch the Galaxy Watch 5 in two sizes (last year it arrived in 44mm and 40mm sizes), while the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro might only come be a one size fits all job. Today’s report also claims the watch will run the latest version of the Watch OS 3 software Samsung made with Google and Fitbit.

The digital rotating bezel was a signature feature on the Galaxy Watch 4 and our reviewer Thomas Deehan absolutely loved it, claiming it “works like a charm.”

He wrote: “What helps general navigation is the return of the digital rotating bezel. Last seen on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, this feature replicates the sensation of the physical rotating bezel of the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic by using haptic feedback as you glide your finger across the outer rim of the display.”

“Having grown so accustomed to using rotating crowns, I wasn’t sure how effective a digital replica could be, but the rotating bezel is so intuitive that any scepticism melted away in seconds. In fact, it works so well that I’m now wondering why more manufacturers haven’t jumped on the feature already.”

We can expect the next generation Galaxy Watch towards the end of the summer if recent precedent is followed.