The Galaxy Watch 4 could be Android’s Apple Watch – Analyst

The team-up between Google and Samsung might be what finally knocks the Apple Watch Series off its throne.

Samsung has been busy recently, with the launch of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3, alongside other items like the Galaxy Air Buds 2, the company has been working hard on a lot of new projects.

Samsung’s latest wearable, the Galaxy Watch 4, comes from a team-up between Google and Samsung, bringing Wear OS to the Android smartwatch.

We asked some experts what they thought about the latest Galaxy Watch and how it could help Samsung and Google finally get a leg up on Apple’s wearable line.

Did Samsung and Google do enough to give Wear OS a fighting chance against the Apple Watch?

“It is too early to say. But it is a win-win situation for both Samsung and Google. Samsung’s smartwatches have struggled with developer and app support and Google has that in abundance. Google has struggled with hardware. A partnership gives Samsung the app support that comes with Google and gives Google the hardware expertise of Samsung,” Anisha Bhatia, Senior Analyst at GolbalData told Trusted Reviews.

“Collaboration also allows them access to non-Apple customers that was denied to them due to Android fragmentation. Volumes will bring in scale, cost efficiencies and more developers, which is what both Google and Samsung need to become viable competitors to Apple.”

Other experts agree that while it is too early to say for sure, the team-up between Samsung and Google should be a good thing for the future of the Galaxy Watch 4.

“If we look at the Apple Watch’s success, it’s built on seamless interoperability with the iPhone, giving users the knowledge that their smartwatch will just work with their phone, with no hassle. In contrast, Samsung and Google are trying to appeal to a wider base,” Leo Gebbie, principal analyst, Connected Devices at CCS Insight revealed to Trusted Reviews.

“For example, will using the Watch4 with a non-Samsung smartphone deliver a premium experience? Will people with other Android-powered smartphones – for instance, OnePlus – be aware of the benefits of a Wear OS device as opposed to a OnePlus watch?

“It’s a far trickier message for Google and Samsung to pitch to customers, and until Wear OS becomes more widespread and consistent, it will likely remain hard to communicate.”

It is assumed that the team-up will also mean that the Galaxy Watch 4 could be the Apple equivalent but for Android.

“Regarding software, third-party apps have been a challenge for almost all smartwatch makers aside from Apple. Samsung is looking to have cracked this with the reignition of their partnership with Goggle, providing users with a wealth of familiar apps from Google Play,” Jack Hamlin, Global Client Manager at Kantar Worldpanel told Trusted Reviews.

“This development makes Samsung Galaxy Watch an extremely compelling choice for Android smartphone owners, in many ways making it the ‘Apple Watch’ of the Android world.”

How do you see Wear OS devices doing in the next year?

“We have seen increased sales and engagement in the wearables category following Covid. Wear OS devices’ sleek design and third-party app support will stand them in good stead for success in the coming year,” Hamlin continued to say.

“However competition is set to intensify, Google’s acquisition of Fitbit has sparked rumours of a possible Pixel watch, which would directly compete with the Wear OS series.”

While the experts agree Samsung’s newest wearable will do well, it will have to overcome strong competition from Apple’s wearables, such as the Apple Watch 6.

“This year, I expect the Galaxy Watch 4 to perform well. However, it’s very difficult to say how other Wear OS devices will perform, because we still don’t know exactly what devices will use it,” Gebbie went on to say.

“Google has confirmed that some Mobvoi TicWatch and Fossil watches will support the new software, but these are fairly small players in terms of shipments. I’m also expecting to see new Fitbit devices running Wear OS but little is known about these right now.

“Ultimately, I think it could take some time before we’ll have any indication of the level of success that the new Wear OS has achieved, but Google and Samsung have invested heavily and are certainly in it for the long haul.”