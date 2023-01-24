 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra could be a low light monster

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Evidence has emerged to suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra camera could be an absolute monster in low light.

We’ve received countless leaks and tips as to the specifications and capabilities of the forthcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra, from sources both official and unofficial.

There’s a smattering of both for this latest claim, which is that the Galaxy S23 Ultra camera system is going to be a serious low light contender. First let’s tackle the official part of the story. Samsung itself has posted the following 14-second teaser video to its YouTube account:

The video shows an emerging moon, eventually overlaid by the stylised word ‘Mooon’, with the Os replaced by the Galaxy S23’s three camera modules. The video closes with the words ‘Epic nights are coming’.

This would seem to be a clear indicator that the Galaxy S23 series is going to have elevated night shooting potential, and quite possibly an algorithm to handle moon shots.

As for the Galaxy S23 Ultra specifically, alleged night shots taken directly from the phone have cropped up online, courtesy of Twitter user Edwards Urbina (via Android Headlines).

Sure enough, these images seem to show a camera system that excels at capturing heavenly bodies, and extremely dark scenes in general. The Twitterer posts a series of comparative shots of dark scenes in both Normal and Night mode, showcasing the heavy lifting being done by Samsung’s algorithms.

Naturally, Twitter’s heavy compression doesn’t make for a great way to review a camera’s shooting capabilities, but it does offer a hint of something special.

Rest assured we’ll be putting the entire Galaxy S23 range through its photographic paces after it’s announced on February 1.

You might like…

Best camera phones 2023: The top choices we’ve tested and reviewed

Best camera phones 2023: The top choices we’ve tested and reviewed

Max Parker 5 days ago
Best smartphones 2023: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2023: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Max Parker 2 months ago
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Review

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Review

Max Parker 11 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.