A new update for the Samsung Galaxy S10 has added vibration feedback for navigation gestures.

Previously, there was no indication that your gesture command had been executed – this should help solve that. Samsung added gesture controls to One UI with its Android Pie update. The gestures act as an optional replacement for on-screen navigation controls. This latest update gives a vibration every time you complete a gesture.

According to Sammobile, The haptic feedback will come when you execute the gestures to return to the home screen, go back or open the recent apps menu.

The new vibrations are optional so need to be enabled in your Galaxy devices settings. To do this, navigate to Sounds and vibration then System sounds and vibration. Next, simply toggle the Touch Vibration option so it is on. The new feedback should now be functional each time you complete a gesture.

Obviously for the new vibrations to be any use at all, you’ll need to be using the “full screen gestures” as opposed to navigation buttons. To enable this, head to the settings. Next, go down to Display > Navigation. Finish up by selecting the “Full screen gestures” option.

Samsung has been making a raft of changes to its new One UI software overlay since it transition from Samsung Experience and the much-derided TouchWiz. Along with a number of general quality-of-life improvements to the software, the Korean company has been working to improve the Galaxy range’s camera software.

The June security update added the ability to scan QR codes in the camera app without needing to use Bixby Vision or a third party app. The camera seems to be a key area of focus for Samsung as we head into the upcoming release of the Galaxy Note 10. The phone’s camera is reportedly adding triple stage aperture.

