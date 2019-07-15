You can get your hands on a Samsung Galaxy Note 9 for less than £500 for a limited time as part of Prime Day. It would usually set you back £649.99, but it’s currently down to just £499 on Amazon − that’s a juicy 23% discount.

The Note 9 is a unique handset − it’s one of the most feature-packed mobiles on the market. And it’s arguably Samsung’s best ever smartphone too. It came out less than a year ago, and we immediately crowned it the best phablet on the market for productivity.

This deal applies to the 128GB version of the Note 9 in Midnight Black. We awarded the Note 9 4.5/5 stars in our review, in which we could barely pick out a negative. It offers outstanding battery life, a handy stylus, a gorgeous 6.4-inch, 2960 x 1440 Super AMOLED display, wireless charging and excellent dual rear cameras.

“If you need a stylus in your life, the best overall phablet you can buy right now is the Samsung Galaxy Note 9,” wrote mobiles editor Max Parker.

“On the front, there’s a gorgeous 6.4-inch OLED display packing HDR support and a Quad HD resolution. This is a fantastic device for watching videos and playing games. The biggest (and best) update is the battery. There’s a 4000mAh battery inside and that leads to impressive endurance.”

Our biggest criticism of it was its price, but at just £499 the Note 9 is an even more tantalising prospect.

We’re not expecting this deal to stand for long, so you’ll have to move quick to take advantage.

