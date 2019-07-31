A Samsung Galaxy Note 10 leak has revealed the phone could have a new IP69 water resistance rating. In not-so-good news, the screen may only be Full HD+.
An IP69 rating for the Galaxy Note 10 would mean the phone has “protection against high-pressure, high-temperature jet sprays, wash-downs or steam-cleaning procedures”, according to The Enclosure Company.
The leak – courtesy of noted leaker Ishan Agarwal on Twitter – stated both the Note 10 and Note 10 Plus would have “Super Fast Wireless & Wired Charging”. The two models will feature a main 12-megapixel sensor with an f/1.5 aperture.
While the Galaxy Note 10 will reportedly only have a Full HD+ display, the leak claims the new Note 10 Plus model will come with a Quad HD screen.
In a separate leak from well-know leaker Evan Blass, some apparent US pre-order bonuses for the Note 10 range of phones have emerged.
In the US, you’ll apparently get the Note 10 5G for free if you pre-order with Verizon, whereas with Sprint you’ll get 50% the Note 10 if you purchase it with a Flex Lease. For juicier standard Note 10 offers, you probably want to turn to Verizon, AT&T or T-Mobile.
Verizon also appears set to offer a free accessory with pre-orders of the Note 10 – from the Galaxy Buds to the Galaxy Watch. Both AT&T and T-Mobile offer a buy one get one free offer if you pre-order the Note 10 with them.
The leaks are now coming in thick and fast. A separate reveal this week has also showed off a potential ‘Rose’ colour variant of the Galaxy Note 10 – and it’s quite something.
The Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus launch event is set for August 7, when we’ll finally get to see the finished product.