The Galaxy Note 10 will look very similar to the Galaxy S10 – Report

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will have a similar display to the Galaxy S10, according to new leaks.

We’re expecting the Note 10 to be announced around the end of the summer, and the leaks are going to come thick and fast between now and then. Brace yourself for the latest…

A HTML5 benchmark score for a phone with the model number SM-N976V was spotted by Dutch tech site Mobielkopen this week. The publication believes that this device is the 5G version of the Galaxy Note 10 Pro.

If that’s right, the information indicates that the successor to the Galaxy Note 9 will have the same aspect ratio (19: 9) as the Galaxy S10. It also describes the smartphone as having a 3040 x 1440 resolution, which would be a step up from the Note 9.

Whilst this is not a huge jump from the 2960 x 1440 resolution of the Galaxy Note 9 (which has an aspect ratio of 18.5:9), the similarities to the Galaxy S10’s 3040 x 1440 resolution screen might indicate a little more.

If the Note 10 does feature a matching 19:9 ratio, Samsung lovers could have the S10’s in-screen front camera and notchless Infinity-O panel to look forward to in this year’s autumn release.

In our review of the Galaxy S10, we praised the absence of the S9’s notch and the seamless design the Infinity-O display brought with it. The hole-punch cutout sported by the S10 certainly lends itself to situations in which the notch fails, perhaps most notably, less intrusive video play, an issue that competitors such as Apple have yet to address in the iPhone XS.

Whilst it sounds as though Samsung could be bringing subtle upgrades to the Note series’ screens, Samsung fans will be forced to continue speculating until Samsung’s next release in August.