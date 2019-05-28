The Samsung Galaxy Fold saga just took yet another twist

The Samsung Galaxy Fold has been through the wringer. From peeling screen protectors and debris finding its way underneath the screen to faltering launch dates and middling reviews. And it seems to have been dealt yet another blow.

The last we heard, Samsung had reportedly started making numerous changes to its already infamous folding phone. The news of the hardware modifications came shortly after Samsung chief DJ Koh commented “we will not be too late” when responding to a question about the device launching in the US before the end of May.

Related: Best smartphone

However, with May coming to a close, things have gone quiet again. According to a new report from South Korean publication YNA (via SamMobile), there may be more bad news on the way.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold will reportedly not be released in June – the month was allegedly set as an internal goal for the new release date by Samsung. There’s no clear indication of what the new intended release window might be, though an official announcement will surely come soon.

At the start of May, Reuters reported that Samsung was planning to cancel all pre-orders of the phone if it hadn’t announced a release date before the end of May. US retailing giant Best Buy did just that last week, when it cancelled all Galaxy Fold pre-orders.

Samsung officially delayed the launch of the Galaxy Fold on April 23 – just three days before the foldable phone was set to launch in the US. The company stated issues with review units “showed us how the device needs further improvements”.

The global delay came a day after Samsung delayed the phone in China. At the time, Samsung maintained it did not have plans to push back the US launch date.

Related: Best Android phones

The Fold presented significant issues for various people covering tech. There was the YouTuber who had something get stuck under the screen. Then, there was a wave of tech journalists having problems with the protective layer that looked like it was supposed to be peeled off but really really wasn’t.