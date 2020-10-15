The Fujifilm X-S10 is a lightweight, mirrorless camera aimed at eliminating shake

Fujifilm has launched the latest addition to its X Series of compact mirrorless digital cameras, the Fujifilm X-S10. The camera is packed with the 26.1MP X-TransTM CMOS 4 sensor, a high-speed image processing engine and tons of image stabilisation features.

The camera is small and compact, weighing in at just 450g. The body features a magnesium-alloy front and top plate, along with a large, ergonomic magnesium-alloy grip for better stability.

Fujifilm has also improved stability inside the camera by reducing the size and weight of its in-body image stabilisation (IBIS) mechanism by 30% compared with that found in the X-T4. Despite this, the X-S10 is capable of delivering 6.0-stops of five-axis IBIS. The camera is also the first mid-ranger in the X Series to include a motion sensor retention mechanism, guarding against shutter vibrations and adding even more stability to the device for crystal clear images.

There’s also a Digital Image Stabilisation (DIS) mode to compensate for any camera shake caused by walking.

Fujifilm’s well-loved Film Simulation modes are present, including 18 exclusive modes such as ETERNA Bleach Bypass for desaturated, high-contrast images. The company has also updated to its AUTO/SP mode to automatically adjust shooting settings to fit the scene, including landscapes, portraits and back-lit environments.

The X-S10 uses high-speed AF and AF-tracking performance, 2.16 million phase detection pixels and the X-Processor 4’s power to achieve accurate autofocus results in as little as 0.02 seconds. There is also high-precision Tracking AF for moving subjects, Face/Eye AF for faces and a blackout-free high-speed burst mode capable of snapping 8fp in the mechanical shutter or 30fps electronically.

The vari-angle LCD monitor can rotate up to 180 degrees to help with selfies and shooting from awkward angles, and the viewfinder comes with three Boost modes: Low Light Priority, Resolution Priority and Frame Rate Priority.

As far as video goes, the X-S10 uses the data equivalent of 6K to produce high resolution, 4K/30p footage. The camera also supports high-speed full HD recording at 240p to produce up to 10x slow-motion footage of a split-second motion.

The Fujifilm X-S10 will be available to pick up from mid-November, with prices starting at £949 for the body only. You can also get the camera with a selection of Fujinon lenses, including the XC 15-45mm F3.5-5.6 OIS PZ for £999, the XF 18-55mm F2.8-4 R for £1,299 or the XF 16-80mm F4 R OIS WR for £1,399.

