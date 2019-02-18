The Fossil Sport Android Wear smartwatch is 20% off right now

Looking for an Android Wear smartwatch and want to get fit? Then it’s time to consider the Fossil Sport – now with a tidy £50 off.

Fossil is no stranger to the world of Android Wear smartwatches. Between its various brands – like Michael Kors, Diesel, Kate Spade and, of course, straight Fossil-branded – it’s released hundreds of different models.

The Fossil Sport stands apart from the rest of the Android Wear pack in one distinctive way, however. It sports the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 chip, making it one of the first smartwatches with this latest chipset. If you want to be at the cutting edge of Android Wear smartwatches, then this surprising £50 saving is right up your street.

The Snapdragon Wear 3100 brings with it some performance and efficiencies. The chip does this by intelligently switching between “modes” that optimise it for specific settings. Sports mode prioritises things like heart-rate monitoring and GPS, for example.

The Fossil Sport lives up to its name with a raft of features that make it perfect for exercise and fitness. There’s built-in GPS so you can ditch your smartphone and still get accurate distance and speed measurements during an outdoor workout. There’s also a heart rate monitor on the back to keep a track of your ticker. You also get other premium exercise features like an altimeter, so not only do you get distance and pace tracked but you also get elevation. That’s perfect for getting the credit you deserve for those gut-wrenching hill sprints.

As the Fossil Sport is water-resistant, you can also take it swimming without a problem with swim-tracking thrown in to boot. Built-in NFC for Google Pay means that you can pay for your post-workout smoothie without having to bring your wallet along.

The Fossil Sport comes in 41mm and 43mm sizes, so you can pick a size that suits your wrist. The good news is that you don’t pay a premium for the larger size, either. Both models have been price slashed by £50.

