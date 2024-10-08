Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Focal Lensys Professional are headphones for music creators

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Focal’s had a strong year for new products – new hi-fi speakers, new active speakers, more wired headphones, and now we’ve got a new pair of headphones in the Lensys Professional.

The Lensys professional is a new addition to is line of headphones designed for producers, sound engineers, musicians, and composers; capable of being used in the studio or for creating music on the move.

They feature a closed-back design with a 40mm aluminium/magnesium electrodynamic driver with an ‘M’-shaped dome for more “precise sound reproduction” whether you’re working in stereo with immersive audio content such as Dolby Atmos.

The use of aluminium increases the dome’s rigidity and reduces distortion while the magnesium offers “excellent” damping”. These two materials combine to deliver what Focal claims to be “deep bass, accurate high frequencies, and crystal-clear midrange.” The drive units are engled to enhance the headphones’ stereo image, with the acoustic load optimised to deliver a performance similar to that of a bass-reflex loudspeaker with its low-end extension.

Specs include a frequency response of 5Hz to 22kHz, as well as an impedance of 25 ohms (making these a relatively easy pair to run).

Given these are headphones for professional use and that comfort is a high priority for extended listening sessions, the Lensys Professional weigh 306g but are also designed to be robust with its use of “sturdy” materials such as a aluminium yoke. On the comfort side, the headband is covered in a breathable fabric, and with memory foam earpads to ensure a comfortable fit and better noise isolation from extenal sounds.

These are wired headphones, of course, and come with two cables (1.2 straight and 3m coiled cable with a 3.5m/6.3mm adapter). A carry case is also included for keeping the headphones safe from damage.

Availability for these headphones starts in October 2024, priced at £599 / $699 / €699.

You might like…

The Dali IO-8 over-ears are hi-fi speakers on your head

The Dali IO-8 over-ears are hi-fi speakers on your head

Kob Monney 1 hour ago
There could still be a bit of a wait for the M4 Mac Pro and Mac Studio

There could still be a bit of a wait for the M4 Mac Pro and Mac Studio

Jon Mundy 1 hour ago
The Android app landscape is about to radically change

The Android app landscape is about to radically change

Chris Smith 13 hours ago
Samsung A16 5G promises 6 years of Android updates

Samsung A16 5G promises 6 years of Android updates

Chris Smith 13 hours ago
Apple Intelligence D-Day sounds like it’ll be October 28

Apple Intelligence D-Day sounds like it’ll be October 28

Chris Smith 14 hours ago
One UI is coming to more Samsung devices, including your TV

One UI is coming to more Samsung devices, including your TV

Chris Smith 4 days ago
Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words