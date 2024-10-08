The Focal Lensys Professional are headphones for music creators

Focal’s had a strong year for new products – new hi-fi speakers, new active speakers, more wired headphones, and now we’ve got a new pair of headphones in the Lensys Professional.

The Lensys professional is a new addition to is line of headphones designed for producers, sound engineers, musicians, and composers; capable of being used in the studio or for creating music on the move.

They feature a closed-back design with a 40mm aluminium/magnesium electrodynamic driver with an ‘M’-shaped dome for more “precise sound reproduction” whether you’re working in stereo with immersive audio content such as Dolby Atmos.

The use of aluminium increases the dome’s rigidity and reduces distortion while the magnesium offers “excellent” damping”. These two materials combine to deliver what Focal claims to be “deep bass, accurate high frequencies, and crystal-clear midrange.” The drive units are engled to enhance the headphones’ stereo image, with the acoustic load optimised to deliver a performance similar to that of a bass-reflex loudspeaker with its low-end extension.

Specs include a frequency response of 5Hz to 22kHz, as well as an impedance of 25 ohms (making these a relatively easy pair to run).

Given these are headphones for professional use and that comfort is a high priority for extended listening sessions, the Lensys Professional weigh 306g but are also designed to be robust with its use of “sturdy” materials such as a aluminium yoke. On the comfort side, the headband is covered in a breathable fabric, and with memory foam earpads to ensure a comfortable fit and better noise isolation from extenal sounds.

These are wired headphones, of course, and come with two cables (1.2 straight and 3m coiled cable with a 3.5m/6.3mm adapter). A carry case is also included for keeping the headphones safe from damage.

Availability for these headphones starts in October 2024, priced at £599 / $699 / €699.