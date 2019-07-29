The five-lens Nokia 9 PureView looks set for a 5G upgrade

The Nokia 9 PureView is getting a sequel that offers 5G connectivity, according to a new report. That would make it Nokia’s first-ever 5G handset.

With a cornucopia of cameras, the Nokia 9 PureView turned heads on release by trying to outgun multiple-sensor flagship rivals such as the Huawei Mate 20 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S10. It looks like the sequel will turn heads too — but for a snappy connection rather than a collection of snappers.

Nokia Power User reports that the Nokia 9.1 will offer 5G support, making it Nokia’s first handset on the scene for the next generation of mobile internet.

Also included in the report are further details of upgrades to be included with the Nokia 9.1 PureView. These include the new Snapdragon 855 processor (the very same featured on the powerhouse OnePlus 7 Pro), unspecified tweaks to the camera setup, and a punch-hole notch in the display to house a selfie camera.

But undoubtedly, the 5G spec will be the headline feature because there are a mere handful of capable devices to have yet hit the market.

5G is a big step forward for both speed and reliability of your mobile data, but the technology is still in its infancy.

EE and Vodafone have launched their 5G networks, with Three and O2 set to join them soon. Among the compatible handsets currently available are: the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G, and the LG V50 ThinQ.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is coming out very soon, and it’s also expected to have a 5G variant — but this year’s iPhone 11 will not, with the new tech like to arrive in Apple’s range next year instead.

Despite all these new devices hitting the market, we advise you to keep your cash in your pocket for now. There simply isn’t a wide range of choice yet, and the phones that are available are prohibitively expensive — not to mention we’re still quite a way off having blanket 5G coverage in this country.

We at least look forward to seeing if the Nokia 9.1 PureView can address those first two points and make the 5G market more accessible than it is currently.

