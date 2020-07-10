The first Mac computers with Apple Silicon may have been revealed

The first Mac computers boasting Apple Silicon processors have been promised by the end of 2020. Now we’re learning a little more about which models might be first in line for the ARM-based refresh.

The latest note from in-the-know analyst Ming Chi-Kuo claims a MacBook Pro with a 13.3-inch display will launch before the end of the year, while a MacBook Air with Apple Silicon will join the fray in late 2020 or early 2021. Kuo also predicts that new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models packing the new Intel-free internals are still a year away, at least.

Here’s the note to investors spied by MacRumors: “We predict that Apple will launch new MacBook models including the new 13.3-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ equipped with the ‌Apple Silicon‌ in 4Q20, the new ‌MacBook Air‌ equipped with the ‌Apple Silicon‌ in 4Q20 or 1Q21, and new 14- and 16-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ models equipped with the ‌Apple Silicon‌ and all-new form factor design in late 2Q21 or 3Q21.”

The firm is also rumoured to be launching a redesigned iMac resembling an iPad Pro featuring Apple Silicon, but there was no mention of that device within Kuo’s research note.

Apple has said it still plans to release Intel-based Macs during the transition to Apple Silicon, which will take place over the course of the next two years. For those in need of a new Mac in the meantime, the firm has said Intel Macs will be supported long after they’re no-longer on sale, through macOS updates for years to come.

Apple is currently facilitating developers with test units rocking the brand new A12Z Bionic processor, which is based upon the chip currently powering the most recent iPad Pro models. That synergy will make it easier for developers to create applications that are universal across the entire iOS, macOS, tvOS, watchOS and iPadOS ecosystem.

