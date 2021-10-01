The first iOS 15 update is here, but it’s more for Apple Watch owners

Apple has released the first iOS 15 update in order to fix an issue with unlocking an iPhone using an Apple Watch.

iOS 15.0.1 is available to download now once again enables users to quickly and reliably use the wearable as a Face ID substitute when wearing a face covering.

The feature was introduced earlier this year as a handy workaround for iPhone users frustrated by the inability to use Face ID when donning a mask.

If the user’s Apple Watch is detected on their wrist, they won’t have any issues unlocking the phone without reverting to the iPhone passcode. Well, until iOS 15 arrived…

The release notes for the 554MB update say: “iOS 15.0.1 includes bug fixes for your iPhone including an issue where some users not not unlock iPhone 13 models with Apple Watch.”

You can update your iPhone by heading to Settings > General > Software Updates. The release notes don’t indicate which other bugs are squished by the “fixes” but there have been a few thus far.

New iPhone 13 owners, for example, are reporting some intermittent touchscreen issues, while there’s an iCloud Backup issue that causes photos saved from Messages to disappear.

iOS 15 is also missing a number of key features initially advertised during WWDC back in the early summer.

The iOS 15.1 update, currently in beta, is expected to include the SharePlay watch party feature that was scheduled for the initial update. The update will also let users in the United States add their proof of vaccination status to an Apple Wallet, meaning they don’t need to carry their physical card around with them at all times.

The company is also adding an App Privacy Report feature in a future update, which will let users know which apps have accessed what data. We’ll be sure to let you know as soon as more significant iOS 15 updates are available.