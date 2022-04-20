The first full-screen iPhone may be just two years away

The Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is at it again, predicting the first ‘real full-screen iPhone‘ will be the prospective iPhone 16 Pro in 2024.

In tweets sent out on Wednesday, Kuo said that under display Face ID and under display selfie cameras would replace any display notch or cut out for the first time.

Kuo had previously predicted the full screen iPhones wouldn’t arrive in 2022 and 2023 and is doubling down on his forecast by stating when they will arrive.

Subtweeting his own projection from earlier this month, the TF International Securities analyst said: “I think the real full-screen iPhone will come in 2024. High-end iPhones in 2024 would adopt an under-display front camera alongside the under-display Face ID. A low-light condition is detrimental to front camera quality, and ISP & algorithm are critical for quality improvements.”

The full screen iPhone is something of a holy grail for long time fans of the device, especially now Apple has almost done away with the need for under-display Touch ID, by ensuring Face ID works with a mask. It now feels a little more achievable.

Both of the under display cameras have been rumoured for years, but other than slightly narrowing the notch on the iPhone 13 range, Apple has stuck with the notch design.

That’s expected to go away with the iPhone 14 Pro, in favour of a punch hole + pill design, which would also feature an improved autofocus and a lower aperture for the selfie camera. Two years on from that, we might finally get the holy grail. No notch, no holes, just a full-screen iPhone.