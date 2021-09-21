 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The first foldable Pixel phone could arrive by the end of the year

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer

Yesterday we heard word that Google is working on, not just one, but two foldable Pixel phones. Now, we’re starting to get an idea as to when we can expect the first one to be announced. 

This rumour pertains to the device codenamed “Passport” – the first folding Pixel we learnt about last summer. 

According to Evan Blass’ source, Passport is set to launch before 2021 is up. The tipster also tweeted that Google has been developing the foldable for over two years, adding that “it’ll be worth a look”. 

That means we could see Google’s answer to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 within the next few months. 

It’s possible the device could arrive as soon as October when Google is expected to unveil its flagship Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro devices. 

Google has done little to keep the Pixel 6 Series a surprise as it showed off its three-toned design, large camera bar and new colour combos on its website earlier this summer. 

The company has also teased at the new Google Tensor chip that will power the 6 Series and is rumoured to be present in the Passport foldable device. 

You might like…

Best smartphones 2021: The best smartphones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2021: The best smartphones we’ve tested this year

Max Parker 1 month ago
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 vs Z Flip 3: Which new foldable should you get?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 vs Z Flip 3: Which new foldable should you get?

Hannah Davies 1 month ago
What do we know about the Google Pixel foldable?

What do we know about the Google Pixel foldable?

Gemma Ryles 2 months ago

“Tensor enables us to make the Google phones we’ve always envisioned – phones that keep getting better, while tapping the most powerful parts of Google, all in a highly personalized experience. And with Tensor’s new security core and Titan M2, Pixel 6 will have the most layers of hardware security in any phone”, shared Google in a blog post in August. 

“You’ll see this in everything from the completely revamped camera system to speech recognition and much more”. 

Other rumours for Passport include a 7.6-inch 120Hz LTPO AMOLED display for smooth scrolling and a folding mechanism comparable to that on the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

If this latest leak is true, we can expect to find out more about the Google foldable later this year.

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.