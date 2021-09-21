The first foldable Pixel phone could arrive by the end of the year

Yesterday we heard word that Google is working on, not just one, but two foldable Pixel phones. Now, we’re starting to get an idea as to when we can expect the first one to be announced.

This rumour pertains to the device codenamed “Passport” – the first folding Pixel we learnt about last summer.

According to Evan Blass’ source, Passport is set to launch before 2021 is up. The tipster also tweeted that Google has been developing the foldable for over two years, adding that “it’ll be worth a look”.

That means we could see Google’s answer to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 within the next few months.

It’s possible the device could arrive as soon as October when Google is expected to unveil its flagship Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro devices.

Google has done little to keep the Pixel 6 Series a surprise as it showed off its three-toned design, large camera bar and new colour combos on its website earlier this summer.

The company has also teased at the new Google Tensor chip that will power the 6 Series and is rumoured to be present in the Passport foldable device.

“Tensor enables us to make the Google phones we’ve always envisioned – phones that keep getting better, while tapping the most powerful parts of Google, all in a highly personalized experience. And with Tensor’s new security core and Titan M2, Pixel 6 will have the most layers of hardware security in any phone”, shared Google in a blog post in August.

“You’ll see this in everything from the completely revamped camera system to speech recognition and much more”.

Other rumours for Passport include a 7.6-inch 120Hz LTPO AMOLED display for smooth scrolling and a folding mechanism comparable to that on the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

If this latest leak is true, we can expect to find out more about the Google foldable later this year.