Samsung has unveiled the Exynos 980 – the Korean manufacturer’s first mobile chip that integrates 5G. To date, Samsung has had to use a separate modem to power its 5G phones.

The 5G integrated Exynos 980 utilises two Cortex-A77 units at 2.2GHz and six Cortex-A55 at 1.8GHz.

The current flagship Samsung chip – the Exynos 9820 – is able to reach as high as 2.73GHz. The Exynos 980 doesn’t appear to reach those heights, but the new hardware could produce wildly different results.

Current Samsung 5G phones – S10 5G, Note 10 5G and Note 10 Plus 5G – run on a combination of the Exynos 9820 processor and Exynos 5100 modem or Snapdragon 855 processor and Snapdragon X50 modem, depending on the region they’re sold in.

The 5G component of the chip supports 5G NR with eye-wateringly fast 2.55Gbps download speeds and 1.28Gbps upload speeds.

The rest of the specs for the new 8nm processor include a Mali-G76 MP5 GPU onboard and support for WQHD+ displays (up to 3360 x 1440).

The processor supports camera setups of up to five individual sensors − with the ability to process three at a time. The camera processing is able to utilise AI in order to detect and understand settings and objects − enabling the camera to then make adjustments to create the best image.

The Exynos 980 is expected to go into mass production before the end of 2019, meaning we could see it on handsets in early 2020. Samsung Galaxy S11, anyone?

In case you’ve been thinking of hopping on board the Samsung 5G train anytime soon, our hands-on review of the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G said:

“In many ways, this is the ultimate version of Samsung’s 2019 flagship device. It’s got the largest screen, most cameras and biggest battery. If you’re planning on fully embracing 5G this year it’ll likely be one of the best picks.”

Staff Writer Adam joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism.

