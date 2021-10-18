The era of Intel MacBook notebooks is officially over

Apple has removed the last of its Intel-based laptops from sale, following the today’s reveal of the Apple Silicon-based M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pro models on Monday.

There are no Intel-based options among the newcomers and the final Intel Core i7 and Core i9 models have now been discontinued.

Apple has been gradually phasing out the Intel-models as it transitions to its homemade processors, but has continued to sell some legacy machines in the meantime.

With the removal of the previous-generation’s MacBook Pros, Apple’s laptop range now comprises entirely of the 13-inch MacBook Pro 2020 (M1), 14-inch MacBook Pro (M1 Pro and M1 Pro Max), 16-inch MacBook Pro (M1 Pro and M1 Pro Max) and the 2020 MacBook Air M1.

There are still some Intel models available on the desktop side of things, with the 21.5-inch iMac models boasting the ancient 7th-generation processor and the 27-inch iMac available with 10th-generation Intel Core i-Series processors. However, they’re both tough sells these days considering the presence of the redesigned 24-inch iMac running the M1 Processor.

It is possible to buy an Intel-based Mac mini alongside the Mac mini M1, but considering an updated model could be on the way soon, we don’t expect the Intel Core i5 (8th-generation) model to last too much longer.

The only Mac product yet to get an M1 makeover is the super high-end Mac Pro desktop, which runs on a 3.5GHz 8‑core Intel Xeon W processor. Reason would suggest this will be the last Apple Mac product to remain on Intel as Apple updates the Mac Pro so infrequently.

Apple initially pledged to complete the transition to Apple Silicon by the end of 2022, so it’d be reasonable to suggest that by this time next year, there’ll be no more Intel Macs on sale from Apple, period. End of an era!