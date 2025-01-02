The era of Apple being awkward with charging cables is officially over

The EU takes a very dim view of monopolies, except when it comes to the convenience of the methods of charging your mobile devices with cables.

Entering the new year, certain mobile devices can only be sold in the bloc if they can be replenished via a USB-C port and requisite cable.

Grab a Pixel 9 Pro and get a free Fitbit Versa 4 with this EE deal Get the Pixel 9 Pro with an unlimited data SIM for just £30 upfront and a total of £45.64 a month for 36 months with this offer from EE. Not only that but you can also claim a free Fitbit Versa 4 worth £179 with this deal too. EE

£30 upfront

£45.64 a month View Deal

Effectively, despite Brexit “taking back control”, that means Brits will benefit from the same laws because global manufacturers are hardly going to go to the hassle of creating a bespoke device for our little island are they?

The change has been years in the making after being agreed by the European Union in October 2022. It came into effect on December 28 this year for mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, headphones, headsets, video game consoles, portable speakers, e-readers, keyboards, mice, portable navigation systems and earbuds that are sold in the EU.

Laptops have 16 months more grace, until April 2026, to comply, which is understandable as there are often greater power needs involved with our productivity machines.

The EU says the drive will reduce 11,000 tonnes of e-waste per year, while also saving EU residents 250 million Euros a year on replacement chargers. Interoperability is also the driving focus behind the move, which eventually convinced Apple to embrace the USB-C standard in favour of its own Lightning preferences.

As a result the company recently removed the iPhone 14 range from sale in the EU to comply with the incoming regulations. Apple has been gradually shifting its products to USB-C and now MacBooks, AirPods, iPhones and iPads all are charged via USB-C.

“Are you tired of rummaging through your drawer to find the right charger for your phone? The EU has got you covered! Because the EU has standardised charging ports for mobile phones and other portable electronic devices, all new devices sold in the EU must now support USB-C charging. This will reduce the number of chargers you need to buy, help minimise electronic waste and simplify your everyday life,” the EU said in the press release.

Most manufacturers had already been in compliance with the regulations, but it effectively kills the idea that a manufacturer could come up with a new charging standard that upsets the apple cart, so to speak.

It also means there’s likely to be more collaboration across the board when it comes to the next standard, whatever that may be. For now, though, USB-C seems to have plenty of legs left in it. Now all it needs is for planes, coffee shops and everywhere in between to change up the plugs!