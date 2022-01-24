 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The entire Galaxy S22 price list may have just leaked

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer

Curious about how much your next Galaxy phone could cost you? An S22 price list has just been shared on Twitter. 

According to WinFuture’s Roland Quandt, prices for the Samsung Galaxy S22 series will start at €849 (£711) for the base model, €1049 (£879) for the S22 Plus and €1249 (£1046) for the S22 Ultra. 

The most expensive configuration will be the 12/512GB Ultra at €1449 (£1214). 

You can see the full list of prices (in Euros) in the tweet below: 

These numbers fall in line with the S21 for which prices started at £769/€849/$799 at launch. The S21 Plus cost £949/€1049/$999, while the S21 Ultra was £1149/€1249/$1199. 

They also contradict rumours of a price hike (or a price reduction). 

You might like…

Best Android phones: The 13 top phones with Android right now

Best Android phones: The 13 top phones with Android right now

Max Parker 1 month ago
Best camera phones: The top smartphone cameras out right now

Best camera phones: The top smartphone cameras out right now

Max Parker 3 months ago
Best smartphones: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Max Parker 3 months ago

Tipster @TheGalox_ has previously suggested that the S22 and S22 Plus will see a $50 (£37) increase in price, while the Ultra could see its cost go up by up to $100 (£74). 

Meanwhile, @chunvn8888 believes the phones could see an even more dramatic $100 increase across the board that would take the S22 to $899, the S22 Plus to $1099 and the S22 Ultra to $1299 in the US. 

If Quandt’s price leak rings true, we can set fears of a price hike aside. 

However, the tipster also pushed down Galaxy fans’ hopes of a more affordable S Series flagship, explaining that whoever started the rumour that the S22 line would be cheaper didn’t factor in the Covid-19 pandemic, parts shortages and inflation. 

Interestingly, this latest leak made no mention of a 1TB handset, despite rumours that the S22 Ultra would come with up to 1TB of storage. Instead, the list stopped at 512GB, suggesting there may not be an increase to the high-end phone’s storage coming after all. 

This would have marked the first time we’d have seen 1TB of storage in an S Series phone since the S10 Plus launched in 2019.

We’ll have to wait until the Galaxy Unpacked event on February 8 to find out for sure.

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.