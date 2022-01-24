The entire Galaxy S22 price list may have just leaked

Curious about how much your next Galaxy phone could cost you? An S22 price list has just been shared on Twitter.

According to WinFuture’s Roland Quandt, prices for the Samsung Galaxy S22 series will start at €849 (£711) for the base model, €1049 (£879) for the S22 Plus and €1249 (£1046) for the S22 Ultra.

The most expensive configuration will be the 12/512GB Ultra at €1449 (£1214).

You can see the full list of prices (in Euros) in the tweet below:

These numbers fall in line with the S21 for which prices started at £769/€849/$799 at launch. The S21 Plus cost £949/€1049/$999, while the S21 Ultra was £1149/€1249/$1199.

They also contradict rumours of a price hike (or a price reduction).

Tipster @TheGalox_ has previously suggested that the S22 and S22 Plus will see a $50 (£37) increase in price, while the Ultra could see its cost go up by up to $100 (£74).

Meanwhile, @chunvn8888 believes the phones could see an even more dramatic $100 increase across the board that would take the S22 to $899, the S22 Plus to $1099 and the S22 Ultra to $1299 in the US.

If Quandt’s price leak rings true, we can set fears of a price hike aside.

However, the tipster also pushed down Galaxy fans’ hopes of a more affordable S Series flagship, explaining that whoever started the rumour that the S22 line would be cheaper didn’t factor in the Covid-19 pandemic, parts shortages and inflation.

Interestingly, this latest leak made no mention of a 1TB handset, despite rumours that the S22 Ultra would come with up to 1TB of storage. Instead, the list stopped at 512GB, suggesting there may not be an increase to the high-end phone’s storage coming after all.

This would have marked the first time we’d have seen 1TB of storage in an S Series phone since the S10 Plus launched in 2019.

We’ll have to wait until the Galaxy Unpacked event on February 8 to find out for sure.