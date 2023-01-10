The new DJI RS 3 Mini is a lightweight gimbal for mirrorless cameras

DJI has announced a smaller, more lightweight alternative to its RS 3 and RS 3 Pro gimbals with the new DJI RS 3 Mini.

The RS 3 Mini offers the same stabilisation found in the RS 3 series but weighs less than 800g. That’s 40% lighter than the RS 3 and 50% less so than the RS 3 Pro, making it more convenient for travelling and allowing videographers to shoot stable video with one hand.

Despite its compact size, the RS 3 Mini can carry a weight of up to 2kg and supports a good array of mainstream mirrorless cameras and lenses, including the Sony A7S III and 24-70mm lens, the Canon EOS R5 and 24-70mm lens and the Fujifilm X-H2S and 18-55mm lens.

Like the RS 3 Pro, the RS 3 Mini leverages DJI’s 3rd generation stabilisation algorithm to produce stable footage regardless of whether the user is running, shooting at a low angle or in flashlight mode. The RS 3 Mini can follow people, switch between high and low angles and it includes support for dynamic 360-degree rotation imaging.

The design features a dual-layered quick-release plate that allows for vertical shooting without the need for additional accessories, along with an upper plate with a new curved placement guide to prevent the camera from rotating and loosening, making it easier to shoot for social media.

The wireless Bluetooth shutter on the gimbal can be linked with most mainstream mirrorless cameras, allowing users to control video and photo capture using the record button. There’s also a 1.4-inch colour touchscreen, an M-mode button for switching between the gimbal’s three custom modes and a front dial for focussing.

The front dial can also be used to control optical and digital zoom when paired with a supported Sony camera and power zoom lens.

Finally, the RS 3 Mini supports timelapse, track recording and panorama features via the DJI Ronin app and packs up to 10 hours of battery from one 2.5-hour charge.

“Since the introduction of DJI’s Ronin series for cinematography in professional environments, DJI has been working on bringing professional-grade technology to an increasing number of content creators”, said DJI Senior Product Line Manager Paul Pan.

“The DJI RS 3 Mini is testament to DJI’s core value of bringing innovative stabilization technology to everyone with a love of capturing their moments in a photo or on video. Now, anyone with a mirrorless camera can experience the same industry-leading technology used on film sets and studios across the globe”.

The DJI RS 3 Mini is available to buy now from DJI at a price of £339/€389.