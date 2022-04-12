The DJI Mini 3 series could cost significantly more than the Mini 2

The DJI Mini 3 and Mini 3 Pro are rumoured to be launching this month. Though, if this latest leak is true, we could be in for a steep price increase.

According to @JasperEllens (via NotebookCheck), the DJI Mini 3 will be priced at CNY 3299 (~£398/$519/€476), the Fly More Combo at CNY 4999 (~£603/$786/€722) and the Fly More Combo with the new DJI RC at CNY 6999 (~£844/$1100/€1010).

If you’re willing to spend even more, the Mini 3 Pro will reportedly cost CNY 4299 (~£518/$676/€620), the Fly More Combo will be CNY 5999 (~£724/$943/€866) and the Fly More Combo with the new DJI RC will cost a staggering CNY 7999 (~£965/$1257/€1155).

This means that, on the high-end, the Mini 3 Pro could cost almost twice as much as the Mini 2, which launched in 2020 at £549 with the Fly More Combo or £419 for just the drone.

That’s a hefty price hike even with a redesigned chassis, a new camera and improved obstacle detection on the cards for the Pro.

It’s good to note that the leaked prices apply to China, meaning they could be different or even higher in other regions due to import taxes.

Of course, we shouldn’t need to wait long to find out as we’re only weeks from when the Mini 3 series is expected to launch.

@DealsDrone shared a roadmap at the end of last year, suggesting the drone would arrive this April – and now the tipster has revealed further details.

The Twitter account shared a screenshot of a calendar April 27 and 28 circled in red, explaining that “the release date is guessed to be April 28” following a week of product training.

We’ll have to wait until the end of the month to find out if the pricing leak or the release date ring true.