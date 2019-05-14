The Division 2 has been quietly ticking away over the last few months, adopting the standard post-launch MMO diet of content to help it bulk up into a strapping young live game.

A new part of this content has now been revealed, and it’s the first ever eight- person raid for the loot and shooter.

The raid, entitled Operation: Dark Hours, is coming this week, and will be available for all players on each platform from 16th May at 5PM BST.

Take a look at the trailer, below:

It looks like a tremendous set piece, with your bundle of Division force assailing Washington National Airport to take it back for the Good Guys from the Black Tusk private military outfit. The game doesn’t show too much about the actual mechanics of the raid

To play, you’ll need to have hit the real endgame, getting to World Tier 5 and defeating the Tidal Basin level that has until now served as the game’s final big challenge. However, to make an impact you’re going to want to have solid gear, and a workable build. This is the first big endgame challenge for The Division 2, so don’t expect it to be easy.

Better, the first team to beat the raid will be immortalised in the game, in what looks like a painting of the winning team to hang in the game’s digitised version of the White House, which serves as the base of operations for players in the game. That’s quite a reward for whoever makes it there first, so expect several big groups to race through as quick as possible.

Everyone else who completes the raid between the 16th May and 23rd May will receive a special patch for their arm, while players who complete the raid after that date will get an icon for their clan banner, and a trophy for the clan area.