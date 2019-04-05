The Division 2 Offer: Save £10 and get Ubisoft’s Latest Game for its Lowest Price Yet

365Games has wiped £10 off Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 on Xbox One and PS4, bringing the game down to its lowest price yet. Snatch one up quick and get to saving what’s left of Washington D.C.

As if the price drop wasn’t enough of a sell, The Division 2 has also just received its first piece of free DLC in the form of ‘Tidal Basin’, which adds two new weapons and the first ever eight-player raid in the history of the series. Add that to the The Division 2’s near 40 hour campaign and you’re getting some serious bang for your buck.

Following on from the events of the first game, The Division 2 shifts the action from New York to Washington D.C., where you’ll join the ranks of the Strategic Homeland Division in their attempt to reclaim the city.

Just as with The Division, its sequel is a game best played with a group of friends as you tackle raids and invade enemy bases throughout Washington D.C., all in search of previous loot.

In our review for The Division 2, Jake Tucker wrote: “It’s the little moments that really make The Division 2 pop for me. Sure, all the joy of cover-based combat is present and correct, pulling off killer flanks is compelling, and the palpable squee of excitement as a new gun drops and it’s just perfect for your loadout. Instead, I’m talking about the moments of quality that mark this out as a series contender for the best loot and shoot blaster on the market.”

As one of the hottest MMO shooters available right now, you don’t want to miss out on The Division 2 – especially when it’s going for such a low price.

