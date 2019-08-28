An offer for the upcoming Disney Plus streaming service has been proving wildly popular. Too popular, actually − Disney has claimed that keen customers temporarily brought the D23 site down.

US-based D23 Disney Fan Club Gold Members can currently purchase a three-year Disney Plus subscription for $46.99 per year (which adds up to just under $141 over three years). The offer went live on August 25, and will expire on September 2. A Gold Membership, by the way, costs $100 per year.

Related: Everything we know about Disney Plus

For non-Gold Members based in the US, a three-year Disney Plus subscription would cost $209.97 ($69.99 per year). The standard monthly price is $6.99, which would add up to more than $250 over the course of three years.

Disney has reportedly now claimed that the popularity of the offer resulted in the D23 site going down for around three hours on Tuesday. The company blamed the temporary outage on “an unexpected surge in traffic for a discounted presale offer for Disney Plus”, according to Cnet.

Hopefully this doesn’t happen to Disney Plus itself when it goes live in the US, Canada and the Netherlands on November 12.

Fortunately, Michael Paull, the president of Disney’s streaming services, seems pretty confident that the platform will be able to cope with the impending deluge.

“We’re thinking very much about [overload],” Paull told The Verge this week.

“We are ready. We’re spending a lot of time planning for this launch,” he added

Unfortunately, we’re still none-the-wiser as to when Disney Plus will launch in the UK.

Related: Best VPN

The service is expected to launch in most major markets within the first two years, but that’s a very wide window, and if Disney Plus doesn’t launch in the UK until the very end of this two-year period, we’ll end up missing out on several shows, including The Mandalorian (November 2019), The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (Autumn 2020), and Loki (Spring 2020).

Deputy News and Features Editor Aatif is one of the UK’s best known tech journalists, having been News Editor at Gizmodo UK and Tech Reporter for The Independent. He’s also written for DigitalSpy and ITProPortal. Aatif now helps run…

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More