The Dali IO-8 over-ears are hi-fi speakers for your head

“Build it and they will come” is actually an incorrect line from 1989’s Field of Dreams, but Danish company DALI will be hoping it rings true for its latest pair of headphones in the IO-8.

The company has launched a new pair of over-ear headphones in the IO-8, following on from the IO-4, IO-6, and IO-12.

The IO-8 have been designed by the same team who developed the flagship KORE loudspeaker, so think of these headphones as hi-fi speakers for your head and you won’t be too far off. They feature 50mm drive units made exclusively from “proprietary paper and wood fibre mayerials”, with the former creating a light but stiff diaphragm that in DALI’s words “offers optimal damping”, with the end goal of producing a sound that is both natural and relaxed, as well as full of detail.

The headphones can be used in their native wireless form or as a wired pair, and feature what DALI is referring to as Audiophile Active Noise Cancellation. Similar to Bowers & Wilkins with its Px8, the ANC is integrated so that it can cancel external noise, though not to the extent where it begins to affect the audio performance. A Transparency mode is provided to take in your surroundings.

There’s no app support (perhaps to the chagrin of some), with DALI instead choosing to go for a all hands on deck approach by, believe it or not, relying on physical buttons to control the headphones!

The idea is to make these a very simple pair of headphones to use without having to reach for a smartphone app. Simply connect the headphones to whichever source you’re using and start listening to music.

Despite the absence of an app, there is a way of managing the headphones’ EQ with a button that switches between the IO-8’s default Hi-Fi mode, and a bass boost to, well, boost the bass.

Other specs to be aware off include aptX Adaptive Bluetooth, and support for 24-bit/96kHz over a wired connection. These over-ear headphones carry an IP52 rating (very rare) for resistance against water and dust, while the earpads are replaceable should they get damaged.

Battery life is 35 hours with ANC off (30 on), and the headphones come in either white or black finishes.

Availability begins right now, and pricing is £599 / €599; putting there or thereabouts with the likes of the B&W Px8 and Focal Bathys. Are they better than those five-ear headphones? You’ll have to find out when our review drops.