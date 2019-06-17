More Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay footage will be available for all to see around the end of August.

The global community lead for the game revealed when and where the E3 gameplay demo would be available to the public in a tweet. You weren’t in The Matrix, you did see Keanu Reeves show up at the end of Cyberpunk 2077’s offering at this year’s E3. But, one thing you didn’t get to see, was the E3 gameplay demo that CD Projekt Red was showing off behind closed doors.

Thankfully, we now know when the world will be able to see the Cyberpunk 2077 E3 gameplay demo. Marcin Momot – global community lead for Cyberpunk 2077 – gave the answer in a reply on Twitter to a tweet declaring the demo would not be shown during Gamescom 2019 (a European gaming showcase on August 20-24.)

According to Momot, the E3 gameplay demo will be made public at PAX West. PAX West occurs between August 30 and September 2 – meaning that’s a whole two months before we all get a better look at how the futuristic RPG will play. Momot isn’t shy about posting never-before-seen snippets of Cyberpunk 2077 over on his Twitter – so, it’s well worth keeping track of the CD Projekt Red employee’s feed if you’re an eager superfan.

If you can’t wait to know what happens in the elusive Cyberpunk 2077 E3 gameplay demo, Trusted Reviews games writer Jade King was on the ground in Los Angeles and was one of the lucky few to witness it.

Regarding the demo, Jade said: “I sat down to watch a 50-minute gameplay demo at E3 2019, catching yet another brief glimpse at what awaits in the neon-lit streets of Night City. The world of Cyberpunk 2077 consists of multiple city states, each representing a different aspect of society. Our demo took us to Pacifica, a once prosperous hub that has now succumb to the disarray of gang violence, homelessness and corrupt underground markets”. You can read the full breakdown here.