The Crew release date confirmed for November 11

The Crew release date has been confirmed, with the game arriving for Xbox One, PS4 and PC on November 11.

Ubisoft previously confirmed that the game would arrive in autumn 2014, but now we have a precise release date for the driving simulator.

“Things have been crazy. We’ve been hard at work improving every facet of the game”, said Ubisoft.

During Ubisoft’s E3 2014 press conference, the publisher revealed that gamers have been invited to the studio to have some hands-on time with the game ahead of release.

They have directly influenced game modes available within The Crew and “the community is also inspiring new gameplay”.

For example, according Ubisoft, gamers created one of the missions where you’ll need to race to the top of one of the game’s snow-topped mountains from the bottom in off-road vehicles.

As seen in the trailer debuted at E3 2014, The Crew also features several two-hour or longer drives that will see you traverse the US and its major cities and natural landmarks.

The game will release on November 11 for PS4, PC and Xbox One to rival the likes of Need for Speed: Rivals and DriveClub.



