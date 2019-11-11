The compact Google Assistant redesign is rolling out to older Pixels

Google has begun rolling out the new, compact Google Assistant design that debuted on the Google Pixel 4 to older Google Pixel 3 and Google Pixel 3 XL devices.

Google Assistant will no longer take up your entire phone display. The smart assistant’s new look will only take up as much space as is needed to show the answer to your question.

Related: Best smartphone

According to 9to5Google, a result for a simple question will take up only the bottom third of the screen, a result relating to music will take up half of it, and weather-related answers will take up about two-thirds.

All of this is a big change from the full screen commands that took over the screen in previous Google Assistant updates.

The update doesn’t look exactly the same as the Assistant on the Pixel 4, but a lot of visual similarities are making their way over to the older Pixel models.

The panel that pops up when you summon the assistant with “Hey Google” is also shorter, sticking to the very bottom of the screen though, as with the old panel and unlike that on the Pixel 4, you can still use shortcuts to launch Google Lens, the voice option and the keyboard and you can continue to swipe up to see your updates.

There aren’t too many accounts of Pixel 3 and 3 XL users catching the new Google Assistant design just yet.

Reddit user u/OldIndianMonk yesterday reported that his assistant was adjusting its size based on its responses on his Pixel 3 XL, while users realmenwearpink2 and BNSoul responded saying that they also received the update through the most recent Google app beta.

Related: Best Android phones

The redesigned Google Assistant was just one of many updates to land on the Pixel 4. In our review, we praised the phone’s clean UI:

“Featuring an excellent camera and a completely clean Android 10 install, Google’s Pixel 4 is an excellent phone that matches – if not beats – key competitors in a number of areas. However, its battery life is way shorter than most competing handsets”.

Staff Writer Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …