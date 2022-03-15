 large image

The ComfoBuds Mini might be the world’s smallest ANC earbuds

Hannah Davies
1MORE’s newest earbuds are the smallest pair of noise cancellers in the world, according to the audio brand. 

The ComfoBuds Mini True Wireless measure just 17mm by 13mm and weigh 3.7g a piece, which apparently makes them smaller than a glass marble. 

The earbuds’ compact design is said to offer greater comfort, a better seal in the ear canal and slips easily into the pocket-sized charging case. The earbuds are also water resistant up to IPX5, making them splash and sweatproof. 

The tight seal is helped along by up to 40dB of active noise cancellation (ANC). 1MORE’s QuietMax ANC technology utilises both feed forward and feedback microphones to combat ambient noise.

There are four listening modes in total, including a strong ANC mode, a milder version, a Transparency Mode for listening in to your surroundings and a Wind Noise Resistance Mode for windy days.

The ComfoBuds Mini pack 7mm dynamic drivers for balanced, high-resolution sound with low distortion. The earbuds also take advantage of SoundID by Sonarworks, which helps their wearer find their ideal personal sound profile in the 1MORE MUSIC App. Tucked into the app is a Gaming Mode to reduce lag when playing games and streaming videos. 

There are two microphones in each earbuds that utilise a deep learning algorithm to recognise and amplify the wearer’s voice in phone calls, offering clearer calls on the other end of the line. 

As far as the battery goes, the ComfoBuds Mini offer 6 hours of playtime in the earbuds and 24 hours in the case with ANC off, or 5 hours and 20 hours with noise cancelling on. The earbuds also support both Qi wireless charging and USB Type-C fast charging, with a 10 minute charge offering up to 80 minutes of listening when you need to be out the door.

The ComfoBuds Mini True Wireless are available to buy at £92.99 / $99.99 now in black and white colours. The brand is also offering a £15 / $15 discount for the first 30 days with code ‘ComfoMini15’, bringing the price down to £77.99 / $84.99 for a limited time.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors' code of practice to underpin these standards.

