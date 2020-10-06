The classic Gmail envelope icon is no more, as G Suite becomes Workspace

Google has unveiled a new logo for its Gmail app, bringing it into line with the designs for other apps within the productivity suite.

The company has dropped the classic red and white envelope that has been Gmail’s calling card since the early days.

Now it’s just a solitary capital M that’s with the company’s blue, red, yellow and green colour scheme represented. The design still somewhat resembles an envelope, thanks to the 3D nature of the design, but it definitely freshens things up somewhat. We kinda like it.

The brand identify revamp comes as part of a wider G Suite overhaul via the launch of Google Workspaces. It combines Gmail, Drive, Calendar, Meet as well as a dedicated icon for the Office rival Docs, Sheets, and Slides productivity app.

In a new blog post, the company writes: “Our new Google Workspace brand reflects this more connected, helpful, and flexible experience, and our icons will reflect the same. In the coming weeks, you will see new four-color icons for Gmail, Drive, Calendar, Meet, and our collaborative content creation tools like Docs, Sheets, Slides that are part of the same family. They represent our commitment to building integrated communication and collaboration experiences for everyone, all with helpfulness from Google.”

Google says Workspaces brings a “new deeply integrated user experience,” with all of the key platforms and apps in one space, designed for more effective collaboration, as well as keeping frontline workers more connected.

The firm is also promising “new ways to get stated” thanks to tailored solutions for businesses of varying sizes. You can learn more about it in the video below:

The company adds: “Whether you’re returning to the office, working from home, on the frontlines with your mobile device, or connecting with customers, Google Workspace is the best way to create, communicate, and collaborate.”

While these updates are slated for business consumers initially, we’d expect them to trickle down to the consumer versions of the apps in question soon enough.

