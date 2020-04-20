The Canon EOS R5 will be capable of shooting high-end productions

Canon has revealed new video recording specifications for the incoming EOS R5, a camera the company claims will be able to hold its own as the lead in productions.

The full frame, mirrorless camera will be capable of shooting internal 8K RAW footage of up to 29.97fps.

The EOS R5 – a successor to Canon’s first full frame mirrorless camera, the EOS R – includes features usually found only in cinema cameras above its price point and beyond what a mirrorless camera would usually offer.

Not only will the camera be able to hold its own as the lead camera in productions, but Canon says that it will also play well with the company’s new EOS C300 Mark III Cinema EOS System camera on high-end commercials, dramas and documentaries.

Newly announced specs include:

8K RAW – non-cropped, internal recording up to 29.97fps

Non-cropped, internal recording 8K video capture – up to 29.97fps in 4:2:2 10-bit in Canon Log (H.265) or 4:2:2 10-bit HDR PQ (H.265)

Non-cropped internal recording 4K video capture – up to 119.88fps in 4:2:2 10-bit in Canon Log (H.265) or 4:2:2 10-bit HDR PQ (H.265)

4:2:2 10-bit in Canon Log or 4:2:2 10-bit HDR PQ output via HDMI at 4K 59.94fps

Dual Pixel AF is available in all video modes at all resolutions and frame rates

5 axis optical IBIS/ enabling Lens IS and camera IBIS to be combined

Dual card slots – 1x CFexpress and 1x SD UHS-II

Canon has already revealed a few features this year. Previously announced specs include 8K and 4K modes that will support Canon’s Dual Pixel CMOS AF, an advanced animal AF, a 12fps mechanical shutter and 20fps electronic shutter, a new in-camera optical image stabilisation system and automatic image transfers via the image.canon cloud platform.

The camera was developed in response to growing demand from content creators looking to shoot high-quality images and film.

“Last month we revealed specs confirming that we have achieved the ‘impossible’ with the EOS R5”, said Canon Pro Product Marketing Senior Manager Richard Shepherd.

“Today, we go one step further in showing we are challenging the market and showcasing our unparalleled strength – revealing the camera will offer video recording capabilities unseen in any other mirrorless camera.

“With its ability to record in cinema industry-standard formats and codecs, the EOS R5 is an ideal lead camera for many productions but also, given its compatibility with cinema workflows, the camera will shoot comfortably on high-end production sets”.

