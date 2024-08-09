Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Cambridge Evo One is a stylish all-in-one wireless speaker

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

2024 has been something of a banner year for Cambridge Audio. It’s launched a new streamer, a pair of true wireless earphones, its first over-ear headphones, and now it’s taken the wraps off the Evo One, an all-in-one wireless speaker.

As with all Cambridge Audio products, the Evo One has been designed, tuned, and engineered at the company’s Melomania HQ; and this particular product draws its hi-res streaming capabilities and musicality from the Evo 75 and Evo 150 streaming amplifiers, so if you’re familiar with those systems, the Evo One is bound to be very similar.

Inside the Evo One is a different matter of course. There are 14 drivers, four 1-inch silk dome tweeters, four 2.25-inch aluminium cone mid-range units, and six 2.75-inch long-throw woofers that are positioned on the front, side, and rear to produce a wide dispersion of sound and a “truly expansive soundstage”. According to Cambridge, there’s no need to sit in a sweetspot, so you should be able to get the same audio performance wherever you sit.

Those speakers are driven by 700W of Class D amplification – 50W (RMS) per driver – with an advanced DSP controlling what speaker does what and how.

Cambridge Evo One product detail
credit: Cambridge Audio

Control is through either the supplied remote control or through the StreamMagic app, which allows for the Evo One’s music to personsalised how they want through a seven-band EQ, with room optimisation features alongside a number of presets that have been tailored to music genres and TV-watching scenarios.

And yes, you read that right, the Evo One works with TVs via its HDMI eARC connection, so you can have a music system when the TV’s off and boost your TV’s audio performance when it’s on. A moving-magnet (MM) phono stage means you can connect a turntable straight to the Evo One. A line input allows for other analogue sources to be added as well as an optical digital input and USB-A port if you wanted to add a hard-drive.

You can count on Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, AirPlay 2, and Google Cast to connect to the Evo One wirelessly. The likes of TIDAL Connect, Spotify Connect, Qobuz, Deezer, Roon Ready, UPnP and Internet Radio are also supported.

There’s a big 6.8-inch colour screen on the Evo One’s front, and you can cycle through a clock display, album artwork, track info, or see some virtual VU meters appear on the speaker. In a nice touch, you can detach the baffles from the grille, which is a look we rather like.

In terms of sustainable design, the Cambridge Evo One has tried to minimised to the use of plastic, with any plastic parts made up to 50% recycled material. The wood veneer cabinet is derived from FSC-certified forests, while power consumption has been optimised so no more is used than is necessary.

How much does the Cambridge Audio Evo One cost? You can get it for £1299 / €1499 / $1499, which puts it around the Ruark R410 and Sonus Faber Omnia in terms of cost.

You might like…

New Pixel 9 weather app looks like a bright, sunshiny day

New Pixel 9 weather app looks like a bright, sunshiny day

Chris Smith 11 hours ago
Next Apple Mac mini could be Mac mini-er

Next Apple Mac mini could be Mac mini-er

Chris Smith 14 hours ago
iPhone 16 design leaks in all five colours

iPhone 16 design leaks in all five colours

Jon Mundy 20 hours ago
Next iPad Air tipped to feature Samsung OLED

Next iPad Air tipped to feature Samsung OLED

Jon Mundy 21 hours ago
Sonos reveals it’s delaying two product launches until app is fixed

Sonos reveals it’s delaying two product launches until app is fixed

Jon Mundy 24 hours ago
iOS 18 video recording update lets you choose the soundtrack

iOS 18 video recording update lets you choose the soundtrack

Chris Smith 1 day ago
Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words