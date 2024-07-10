The best show on Apple TV+ is finally returning in 2025

Apple has announced Severance season 2 will arrive on the Apple TV+ streaming service early next year.

The dark and dystopian series was a sleeper hit among audiences when it arrived in February 2022, but grew into one of the shows that cemented Apple TV+’s reputation as a location for prestige television.

After a long absence, mainly due to the strikes from the actors’ and writers’ unions in Hollywood, Severance will finally return to screens on January 17 2025 for a ten episode run with weekly episodes running until March 21.

Below is the first teaser trailer for the show, which makes us feel like skipping the rest of the summer, skipping Christmas and landing ourselves in gloomy January (OK, that’s too far). For the uninitiated, Severance is about a group of office workers in a dead-end job – although the similarities with The Office end there.

The staff have chosen to undergo a procedure called The Severance. When they enter the workplace, all memories of their life outside of the office become unavailable to them. For some, like the lead character Mark (played by Adam Scott), its a choice they’ve made as an escape from real world trauma.

When the same people leave the workplace, their in-work memories become unavailable to them. Naturally, they’re conducting some pretty shady stuff while shifting data packets around for the secretive Lumon Industries, but we’re yet to learn precisely what’s going on.

In season one, those worlds began to cross over, when a former employee finds his way to spill the beans to Mark, leading the employees to begin a search for the truth. It’s a great show, with great writing and a great cast and it fully exploits my greatest fear of having to go back to an office job. Roll on January 2025.