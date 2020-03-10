The best Samsung Galaxy S20 cases we’ve seen so far

It’s been a month since Samsung unveiled its latest flagship Galaxy S20 series, which means it’s been a month since S20 cases began to surface online, and we’ve picked our favourites.

While the S20 comes in some really beautiful colours, cases offer that all-important protection that makes taking your £799 and up phone out into the world a little less scary.

Whether you plan on showing off your phone’s finish or making it your own with a different colour or design, here are the best S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra cases we’ve spotted so far.

Please note that we haven’t gotten a chance to test any of the cases yet – these are just the best looking ones we’ve seen advertised online.

Stylish S20 cases

The Kvadrat seems to be an S20 Plus exclusive and is one of Samsung’s more affordable cases at £29. It’s a pretty simple design but we love this muted shade of green and that its made out of recycled polyester.

Another official Samsung pick, the Clear View cover case is a great choice for anyone looking to protect their display without missing out on important news. The cover guards your phone from scratches while still letting notifications, alerts, calls and battery level shine through.

Possibly the most exciting S20 case we’ve seen so far, this cover uses mood light LED to make your phone resemble a starry night. The lights form twinkling little icons when you get a call, text or your alarm goes off and can even turn into a countdown when you take a timed photo.

tech21 Evo Check in serenity – £29.95

tech21’s Evo Check can protect your new phone from drops of up to 12ft. This case is super slim with antimicrobial protection to kill germs and mix and match buttons to add a pop of colour to your S20.

Clear S20 cases

The last of our favourites from Samsung, this transparent case is slim, affordable and shows off your Galaxy S20 in its purest form.

This case is 0.03-inches thin, 0.1 oz light and free of any branding to protect your phone without taking away from its design.

If you’re prone to dropping your phone, this is the clear case for you. The case also has a raised bezel and claims to withstand drops of up to 13ft.

If you’re looking for a more affordable case after splashing out on a new phone, you can’t go wrong with ESR’s prices. We like the metal stand on the kickstand case but you can get a clear case without the stand from just £7.64.

S20 wallet cases

This Snakehive wallet case comes in seven different colours from classic black and brown leather to our favourite, teal. This case has three card slots, a magnetic clasp and can be personalised with your initials for an additional £6.95.

This PU leather case features a magnetic closure, three card slots and a hands-free viewing stand. The case also boasts RFID blocking to protect your cards while you protect your phone.

This silicone wallet case is an affordable option with a card slot and a built-in stand to watch films on your phone.

If you’re looking for a case to carry your cards without covering your display, you might want to consider the Limitless 3.0. This case comes in four different finishes and is compatible with exclusive magnetic accessories, including the leather card wallet.

Protective S20 cases

UAG is known for its tough cases so the minimalist design on the new Civilian series is a welcome change of pace. This case is simple and light while still meeting military drop test standards.

The VRS Damda Glide Pro offers protection and somewhere to store your cards in one. This case uses patented sliding technology to store two cards and has been drop tested at 4ft.

The Monarch is UAG’s toughest case with five layers of protection, a soft impact-resistant core, honeycomb traction grip and meets two times the military drop test standard.

