The best new iOS 12 feature is also destined for macOS

Apple is bringing two major iOS 12 features to the next major version of the macOS software, according to new reports on Friday.

The Screen Time app, which helps users monitor how much time they spend using individual apps, is destined for macOS 10.15, writes 9to5Mac.

Siri Shortcuts, which is designed to empower the voice assistant to act proactively on the users’ behalf based on previous habits while also grouping actions to be carried out under a single voice command, could also be on the way.

The report says Apple also has more iOS-like surprises up its sleeve for the launch of the next major operating system, but did not specify.

From previous reporting it already appears Apple will be splitting iTunes into separate Music, Podcasts and TV apps on iOS, as well as launching a revamped Apple Books app.

It’s perfectly possible Apple will bring many more of its iOS apps to the Mac this summer, after beginning the process with Stocks, News and Voice Memos last year.

The company plans to encourage developers to port their own apps from iOS to macOS, through a new SDK, so it isn’t surprising to see the likes of Screen Time and Siri Shortcuts make their way to the desktop OS.

Screen Time will work on the Mac ‘just like it does on iOS’ according to today’s report, enabling users to set time limits for certain applications that must be overridden with a password should those limits be reached.

As for Siri Shortcuts, this also plays into third-party apps porting their wares over to the Mac via the Marzipan development tools. Today’s report says only Marzipan apps will be able to use Siri Shortcuts on the Mac.

macOS is highly likely to be announced on June 3 during the WWDC keynote address. The company will also unwrap new versions of iOS, watchOS and tvOS if tradition is to be followed. Apple has, in recent years, offered public betas in the aftermath of the event.

Is Screen Time potentially just as useful on macOS as it is on iOS? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.