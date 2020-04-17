The best iPhone SE 2 cases available to buy right now

Apple unveiled its first iPhone of 2020, the iPhone SE 2, on Wednesday. The second-generation SE is the first mid-range device to enter the iPhone family since the original SE hit shelves back in 2016.

The phone is available to pre-order from today with prices starting at £419. But, just because it costs a little less than the iPhone 11, that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t protect it.

From tough, protective cases to multitasking wallets, Trusted Reviews has swept the internet for the best iPhone SE 2 cases available to order right now.

Best clear iPhone SE 2 case

If you’re looking to protect your phone from drops and scratches without hiding its shiny black, white or red finish, then this Olixar Ultra-Thin case is for you. At just £6.99, you can’t go wrong with this super slim case.

Best stylish iPhone SE 2 cases

Apple’s leather SE 2 case has a simple, classic look. The European leather case features aluminium buttons and a microfiber lining to keep your iPhone scratch-free.

A collaboration between Otterbox and PopSockets brought us this Otter + Pop case in Go To Blue. Not only does the built-in PopTop give you a firmer hold on your phone, but it can easily be switched out for other colours and patterns whenever you want to change up its look.

Best wallet iPhone SE 2 cases

This eco-friendly wallet case is made from recycled plastic water bottles and includes slots to hold your cards. The case is also drop-resistant for up to 13ft, features a built-in stand and is coated with an anti-bacterial treatment that kills 99.9% of surface bacteria.

The Olixar wallet case is one of the more affordable genuine leather wallet cases on the market. With card slots tucked inside and a built-in viewing stand on the back, this case offers more than just protection for your SE 2 at less than £20.

Best tough iPhone SE 2 cases

The Defender Series is Otterbox’s line for ultimate protection. This case boasts three layers of defence, including a touchscreen protector as well as a cover to keep dust out of your charging port. The Defender also includes a polycarbonate holster to clip onto your belt or use as a hands-free kickstand.

This semi-transparent case from Urban Armour Gear is built from strong TPU casing with reinforcement on the corners to help it survive most drops. This case is designed with the outdoors in mind – the buttons are even over-sized to make your phone easier to navigate with gloves.

