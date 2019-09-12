The Best Cheap Apple Watch Straps you can Buy Right Now

Best Apple Watch Strap Deals: Let’s face it, the default strap that comes included with the Apple Watch is pretty dull. That’s why we’re rounding up some of the prettiest straps out there to at some exceptional prices.

If you hadn’t already heard, Apple launched a handful of new exciting hardware at the Steve Jobs Theatre recently, including the Apple Watch Series 5, which you’re likely to want to get your hands on.

Want to bring some additional flare that can’t currently be found on Apple’s official watch straps. We’re collating some of the best brands out there offering up some more unique, stylish takes on the Apple Watch strap that are sure to convey a little more of your personality.

More importantly, we know Apple is pretty guilty of hiking up the prices of its accessories simply because its made by the manufacturer itself. But, worry not — our selection of some of the more fun straps available online will also cover a spectrum of budgets, so those of us trying to save a penny or two aren’t left out.

Best Looking Apple Watch Straps

Not gonna lie, if you’re an Apple fan you at least care a bit about achieving that aesthetic. Apple largely produces some pretty beautiful gadgets across the board, but the straps can be a touch dull, especially if you’re more adventurous in your style. Luckily for you, we’ve rounded up our picks of some of the best-looking Apple Watch straps out there.

Apple – Pride Edition Sport Loop

As previously said, official straps sold by Apple come with a hefty price tag and we can see exactly why. Not least because the straps are of a good quality, Apple also saves all its more attractive designs sold separately so that you have no choice but to drop some further cash. This colourful rainbow design celebrating the LGBTQ+ community is pretty snazzy and goes above and beyond brightening up your watch.

Buy Now: Pride Edition Sport Loop for £49

ATUP – Nike Sport Band Dupe

Just like the Nike editions of the Apple Strap, ATUP provides a perfect alternative that ticks both boxes of being good-looking and also affordable. Available in a variety of dual colours, this is a great replacement for when your strap starts to look a bit tired.

Buy Now: ATUP Soft Silicone Nike Dupe Sport Band from £6.98

Apple – Sport Band in Midnight Blue

Though another Apple product, it’s worth noting when buying through John Lewis you do reap the benefits of a two-year warranty on your purchase.

Buy Now: Midnight Blue Sport Band for £49

Most Affordable Apple Watch Straps

Admittedly, what each person considers a good-looking watch strap is going to be subjective, but we will say although more affordable, our cheaper Apple Watch strap pictures are still attractive options. Some even come with the option to pick the colour, whether you want something bold or a bit more muted.

Hamile – Soft Silicone Waterproof Strap

Want to replace the sport band that came with your original Apple Watch? No need to drop nearly fifty quid — you can get some pretty great dupes out there. Even better, there is a wider variety of colours to choose from. This Hamile soft silicone waterproof strap is highly rated on Amazon and we’re big fans of the Blue Sea turquoise blue variant.

Buy Now: Hamile Soft Silicone Strap from £4.99

Wearlizer – Stainless Steel Classic Band

For something a bit more sophisticated, this strap from Wearlizer offers a classic linked bracelet strap, adding a touch of class to the overall look of your Apple Watch. And at £20.99, it’s not a bad price for watch strap that could pass for being double, if even triple the price.

Buy Now: Wearlizer Stainless Steel Band for £20.99

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

