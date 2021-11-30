The BBC iPlayer app has finally arrived on PlayStation 5

You can finally catch up on the latest season of Line of Duty on your PS5, as the app has finally made its way over to the next-gen’ console.

PS5 owners have been waiting a long time to see the iPlayer app grace their screens. Thankfully, BBC just announced that its streaming service will now be available on the Sony console.

Joining over 15,000 other devices that have iPlayer support, you can find the app by going into the Media tab on your PS5 home screen.

It should be in the All Apps section, next to any other already downloaded Media apps. This will add BBC iPlayer to the app’s library and make it available to use directly from the PlayStation home screen.

This means that PS5 users will be able to take advantage of one of the best free streaming sites out there; catch up with Stephen Merchant’s new hit comedy The Outlaws, featuring Hollywood A-lister Christopher Walken.

Every single episode of the relaunched series of Doctor Who is also available, so there’s nothing stopping you from binge-watching one of the most loved sci-fi shows again during the festive period. As a bonus, Doctor Who: Flux will be reaching its thrilling conclusion this Sunday, so there’s already something you can sink your teeth into.

Assuming your TV is UHD-capable, you can watch visually stunning shows, like Sir David Attenborough’s The Mating Game, in Ultra HD using the PS5.

The BBC also very recently announced that it would be adding over 1000 boxsets to its streaming service, including the aforementioned new series’, there will be shows we all know and love, like Killing Eve, Peaky Blinders and Luther, just to name a few.

New films will also be added, including the modern horror The Babadook, if you’re already feeling nostalgic for Halloween. You can tune in to some more wholesome titles for Christmas though, with The Gruffalo, Wallace and Gromit: The Wrong Trousers and the original Mary Poppins all being available to stream.

Any movie fans with a PS5 handy should give the app a try as it’s now available from the PlayStation Store, for free.