HBO Max announces The Batman TV show based on corrupt Gotham cops

HBO Max is the hottest new streaming service in the United States right now, but, like any major player, the key is going to be an array of exclusive original content to keep the punters coming back month after month.

HBO has today signalled its intentions to do just that with a brand new DC Comics drama based upon the forthcoming The Batman feature film, which is expected to hit cinemas in October (we hope, if it’s safe to visit by then).

The new spin-off series will be based on the Gotham City Police Department and already has some heavyweight talent attached. The Batman director Matt Reeves and producer Dylan Clark will join the creator of Boardwalk Empire and The Sopranos alumni Terrance Winter, who is already on-board with the production.

In a press release today, Warner Media says the series will “build upon the motion picture’s examination of the anatomy of corruption in Gotham City, ultimately launching a new Batman universe across multiple platforms.”

Does that mean a video game too? We’d put money on it.

Warner also says the show will series offer “an unprecedented opportunity to extend the world established in the movie and further explore the myriad of compelling and complex characters of Gotham.”

HBO Max launched last month, featuring the very best the US pay TV network has to offer, including original series like Game of Thrones, The Sopranos and Band of Brothers.

It also brings a massive array of content from the wider Warner library, including content from New Line cinema and titles from DC, CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, Turner Classic Movies, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Rooster Teeth, Looney Tunes and more.

Highlights from the wider archives include South Park, Rick & Morty, Friends and The Fresh Prince of Bel Air. There’s a 7-day free trial on offer, but after that it’s $14.99 a month.

HBO Max isn’t available in the UK, but we’re sure Warner will make a deal with one of the UK’s content providers in order to bring the new The Batman show to our screens.

